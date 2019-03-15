Services
Iverson-Siecke-Kober Funeral Home Inc
402 E Main St
Vermillion, SD 57069
(605) 624-4466
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Rosary
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Calvary Cemetery
Vermillion, SD
View Map
Delores M. Gregg


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delores M. Gregg Obituary
Delores M. Gregg

Vermillion - Delores Marie (Freidel) Gregg, 88, of Vermillion, South Dakota passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019 with a rosary at 10 o'clock at St. Agnes Catholic Church with Fr. John Fischer officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Vermillion immediately following the service. Visitation with family present will be from 5 to 7 pm, Sunday, March 17, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church with a wake service beginning at 7 pm.

Kober Funeral Home of Vermillion has been entrusted with the services. Condolences may be posted online to www.koberfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 15, 2019
