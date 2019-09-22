|
|
Delores "Dee" Mackel
Sioux Falls - Delores "Dee" Mackel, 91, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Memorial Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 25 also at the funeral home. Additional obituary and online guestbook may be found at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Robin (Mike) Allen of Sioux Falls; granddaughter, Angel (Philip) Kennedy of Canton, GA; great grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, and Ashleigh of Canton, GA; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Vina Buus; her husband, Melvin "Mac" Mackel in 2017; and her brother, Ben (Mary) Buus.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019