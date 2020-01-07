|
|
Delores Mary Staebell
Sioux Falls - Delores Mary Staebell, age 96 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Monday January 6, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm with a scripture service and Rosary at 6:30 pm Thursday January 9, at Miller Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory 507 S. Main Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 pm Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, with burial to follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider donations to the Fred and Delores Staebell Family Legacy Endowment Fund through the Catholic Foundation of Eastern South Dakota, 523 N. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Delores Mary Hanisch was born on January 2,1924; Delores was the youngest of twelve siblings. She married the love of her life, Fred "Chuck" Staebell on September 7, 1944 in Vallejo CA.
Delores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck, two grandsons, her parents and eleven siblings and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, all of which she mourned every day.
She is lovingly remembered by her treasured children: Ron and Virginia Staebell and Jerry and Jean Ollerich, all of Sioux Falls SD, Thomas and Katie Staebell of Omaha NE, Mark and Dana Staebell of Escondido CA, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandsons.www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020