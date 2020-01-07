Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:30 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Cathedral of St. Joseph
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Staebell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Mary Staebell


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores Mary Staebell Obituary
Delores Mary Staebell

Sioux Falls - Delores Mary Staebell, age 96 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Monday January 6, 2020. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm with a scripture service and Rosary at 6:30 pm Thursday January 9, at Miller Funeral Home and On-Site Crematory 507 S. Main Ave. A funeral Mass will begin at 2:00 pm Friday at the Cathedral of St. Joseph, with burial to follow at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider donations to the Fred and Delores Staebell Family Legacy Endowment Fund through the Catholic Foundation of Eastern South Dakota, 523 N. Duluth Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Delores Mary Hanisch was born on January 2,1924; Delores was the youngest of twelve siblings. She married the love of her life, Fred "Chuck" Staebell on September 7, 1944 in Vallejo CA.

Delores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck, two grandsons, her parents and eleven siblings and their spouses, numerous nieces and nephews, all of which she mourned every day.

She is lovingly remembered by her treasured children: Ron and Virginia Staebell and Jerry and Jean Ollerich, all of Sioux Falls SD, Thomas and Katie Staebell of Omaha NE, Mark and Dana Staebell of Escondido CA, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, and two great-great grandsons.www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -