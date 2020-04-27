|
|
Delores Nielsen
Viborg - Delores M. Nielsen, 95 of Viborg, died Saturday, April 25, 2020 at the Centerville Care Center. Private family services will be held on Friday at the Hofmeister Jones Funeral Chapel in Viborg with burial at Bethania Cemetery, Viborg.
Grateful for having shared her life are 4 children, Dennis (Kay) Nielsen, Omaha, NE, Carolyn Burns, Sun Lakes, AZ, Dean (Bonny) Nielsen, Sioux Falls, and Angela Nielsen, Phoenix, AZ; 5 grandchildren; and 5 great grandchildren.
hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020