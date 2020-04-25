|
Delores Twite
Beresford - Delores Twite, 87, of Beresford, SD died April 24, 2020 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls. Graveside services will be 2:30PM Monday, Apr. 27th at Worthing Cemetery.
She was proud to be a farmer. Delores is survived by 2 daughters, Dorothy (Mike) Rothenbuehler of Larchwood, IA and Sharon (Jason) Jans of Hawarden, IA; son, David (Belinda) Twite of Beresford; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020