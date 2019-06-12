|
|
Deloris Harding
Las Vegas - Deloris Harding passed away Tuesday, June 4th, 2019 at the Desert View Senior Living Home in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was 90 years old.
Grateful for having shared in Deloris' life are her cherished children, Gary (Alicia) Harding and Verleen (Richard) Richardson; dear daughter-in-law, Lorrie Harding; and her 7 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles (Chuck) Harding; and her son, James "Jim" Harding.
Visitation with the family present from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, June 14th, 2019, at Miller Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin 10:00 am Saturday, June 15th, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Interment will be held at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
For more info visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 12, 2019