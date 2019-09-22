|
|
Deloris Lorraine (Beeler) Pedersen
- - Deloris Lorraine (Beeler) Pedersen, beloved wife, sister, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 80 on September 19, 2019. Deloris (Dee), daughter of George and Ella (Johnson) Beeler, was born in Akron, IA, and attended school in rural South Dakota. Dee was united in marriage with Norman Pedersen on February 7, 1959, and together raised five children. They made their home in Sioux Falls, SD, Quad Cities, IA, and retired to Mesa, AZ. Dee was an avid reader and talented crocheter. She especially enjoyed activities with her family including baking, thrifting, fishing, playing cards or games, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 60 years, Norman Pedersen; their five children, Laurie (Monty) Devericks, Sheryl (Tom) Farrell, Kristine (Dennis) Dumdei, Russell (Cecelia) Pedersen, and Richard "Eric" Pedersen; eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, and sister-in-law, Karen Munson. She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
A celebration of her life was held by the family in Arizona. Should friends desire, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley - Dobson Home in Chandler, AZ, or Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019