Services
Central United Methodist Chr
201 S 5th St
Milbank, SD 57252
(605) 432-4766
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mundwiler Funeral Home
Milbank, SD
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
Milbank, SD
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Central United Methodist Church
Milbank, SD
Milbank - Deloris Richards, age 83, of Milbank, formerly of Parkston died on February 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home, Milbank and continue on Sunday at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Ipswich, SD. In 1961 Deloris was the Parkston School Librarian and taught business subjects until 1978.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 2, 2019
