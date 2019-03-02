|
Deloris M. Richards
Milbank - Deloris Richards, age 83, of Milbank, formerly of Parkston died on February 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Central United Methodist Church in Milbank. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 5 - 7 p.m. at Mundwiler Funeral Home, Milbank and continue on Sunday at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at a later date in Ipswich, SD. In 1961 Deloris was the Parkston School Librarian and taught business subjects until 1978.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 2, 2019