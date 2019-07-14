Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Wake
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Lambert Catholic Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Deloris Mae Lorang Obituary
Deloris Mae Lorang

Sioux Falls - Deloris Mae Lorang, 85, died on July 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Lambert Catholic Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, with a Holy Rosary and Liturgical Wake Service to begin at 7:00 PM.

Grateful for having shared her life are four children: Dawn Madigan of Sioux Falls, Jolene (Mark) Erickson of Sioux Falls, Danny (Kathy) Lorang of Charleston, SC, and Jenelle (Peter) Post of Kansas City, MO; 7; 8 great-grandchildren, 5 brothers: caregiver, Sue Boe; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald in 2012; her parents, George & Mary Albers; and father & mother-in-law, Lawrence & Rose Lorang; A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 14, 2019
