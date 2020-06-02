Delphine Ann Wurtz
Sioux Falls - Delphine Ann Wurtz passed away May 31, 2020. She was born June 5, 1937 in Tyndall, SD to George Sr. and Mable (Heise) Reining. Delphine grew up on a farm in Tabor, SD and graduated from Tabor High School in 1955. On February 14, 1956, Delphine married Joe Wurtz. This union was blessed with three children. Delphine earned an Associate's Degree from Nettleton Business College and spent 25 years as the Executive Assistant for the superintendent of the Sioux Falls Public Schools at the Instructional Planning Center.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son: Joe (Rachel) Wurtz, of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter: Rita Kocer of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter: Anita (BJ) Manning of Sioux Falls, SD; eight grandchildren: Joey, Emily, Charley, Haley, Casey, Katey, Mikey, and Montez (MJ); and 13 great grandchildren. Delphine was preceded in death by her parents George Sr. and Mable Reining, brother George Reining, sisters, Darlene Bame and Donna Schellhouse.
Visitation will be Thursday June 4, 5:00 PM with a Scripture Vigil and a Catholic Daughters of the Americas Rosary at 6:30 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, June 5, 9:30 AM with reception to follow at the Cathedral of St. Joseph. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.