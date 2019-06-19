|
|
Denise Christensen
Sioux Falls - Denise Christensen, 52, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Her Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service.
She is survived by her husband, Dave of Sioux Falls; her twin children, Anne (Alex) Susko of Spirit Lake, IA and John Christensen of Cincinnati, OH.
www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019