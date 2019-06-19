Services
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Denise Christensen


1967 - 2019
Denise Christensen Obituary
Denise Christensen

Sioux Falls - Denise Christensen, 52, of Sioux Falls, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Her Celebration of Life Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service.

She is survived by her husband, Dave of Sioux Falls; her twin children, Anne (Alex) Susko of Spirit Lake, IA and John Christensen of Cincinnati, OH.

www.kahlerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019
