|
|
Denise Finnell
Lennox, SD - Denise Finnell, 55 of Lennox, passed away on October 9, 2019. Memorial Services will be at 1:00 PM Monday, October 14, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Parker. Visitation will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the church from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Denise Finnell was born on May 29, 1964 in Sioux Falls, SD to Harry and Lavonne (Kock) Yeigh. She joined her siblings David and Lori, and she was followed by Jeff and Deanna. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1982.
Denise attended Southeast Tech for computer programming. While she was in college, she sewed drapery. After college she accepted a position at Sioux Valley/ Sanford Health in the computer programming department. She retired after 30 years, stepping down because of her health.
On April 23, 1994, Denise married Doug Finnell at the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Sioux Falls. Together they helped raise foster children; adopting Sarah, Mathew, Anthony, and Lukas. Some of Denise's hobbies included camping, crafting, gardening, and especially visiting family and friends. She loved having conversations with everyone.
Grateful for sharing her life is her husband Doug; children Aaron (Kylie) Nyblom of Hill City, MN, Sarah of Las Vegas, NV, and Mathew, Anthony, and Lukas all of Lennox; grandchildren Drew, Isabelle, and Frederick; brothers David (Sue) Yeigh of Sioux Falls and Jeff (Beth) Yeigh of Sioux Falls; sisters Lori Arnott of Moxville, NC and Deanna (Salvador) Herrera of Albuquerque, NM; mother Lavonne Yeigh of Sioux Falls; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends. Denise is preceded in death by her father Harry Yeigh, brother-in-law John Arnott, and her maternal and paternal grandparents.
www.hofmeisterjones.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019