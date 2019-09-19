|
|
Denise Rea
Sioux Falls - Surrounded by love and family, Denise passed on early in the morning of September 5. Denise grew up in the Seattle area looking out on the perfect ice-cream scoop of Mt. Rainer. She attended college at the University of Washington where she double majored in English and History with a focus in Communications. She went on to grad school at the University of Houston where she earned a Master's in Creative Writing (Fiction) and in Literature. She published short stories in Gulf Coast and in Buffalo Press. She met her husband Brian on a blind date; they were married 32 years.
Denise loved and honored the practical adventure of life and moved all over the country with her husband and two children in pursuit of an intellectual life. A brilliant writer and thinker as well as exceptionally generous, funny, and kind, Denise was a university English professor, a grant writer, and a novelist. Her daughter, Eran, was born in Vancouver, Canada and her son, Duncan, was born in Erie, PA. The family moved to Sioux Falls in 2002; they cherished and depended on Denise's joy and relish for life and ideas.
Denise is preceded in death by her father, Edwin (Vern) Rea. She is survived by her husband (Brian), daughter (Eran), son (Duncan), sister (Heather), and mother (Kitty). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the family for final care expenses. A celebration of Denise's life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2:00 pm at Calvary Cathedral, 500 S Main Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 19, 2019