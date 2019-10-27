|
Dennis DeGroot
Sioux Falls - Dennis DeGroot, Sioux Falls, SD, passed away October 26, 2019, in Sioux Falls, at the age of 74.
Dennis Eugene DeGroot was born April 9, 1945, in Volga, SD, to Fred and Ida (Santema) DeGroot. Following his education, he assisted his family on the farm.
Dennis married Patricia Smith. He then owned a mechanic shop in Estelline, SD for a period of time.
Following his marriage to Sharon Temple in 1969, he became an over-the-road truck driver. In the early 1970s, Dennis began working at Myrl and Roy's Paving. In 1975, he became disabled following an accident.
On January 15, 1977, Dennis married Elaine VandeBraak in Slayton, MN. The couple made their home in Sioux Falls, SD.
In his younger years, Dennis enjoyed stockcar racing. In his free time, he liked woodworking. Dennis and the family always looked forward to camping trips and fishing, particularly at Lake Pointsett. He also enjoyed pheasant and deer hunting trips, and playing cards and board games with his family.
In the center of his life were his family and his faith. He cherished each moment with his family.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church where he volunteered with activities and served on committees; member of UFFDA (United Foundation for Disabled Archers); and was a volunteer at Sanford Hospital.
Blessed with a compassionate heart, Dennis would do anything to help others. His kindness and unwavering faith will be forever treasured.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Elaine DeGroot, Sioux Falls, SD; daughters, Denise "Sue" Podoll, Rapid City, SD, Desiree Clark, Spearfish, SD, Robin Klinghagen, Katy, TX, Misty Nichols (Lee) Hartford, SD, Sarah Miller (Matthew), Watertown, SD; sons, Dennis DeGroot, Jr. (Marie) Aberdeen, SD, Corey DeGroot (Lindy) of Sioux Falls, SD; twelve grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Roger DeGroot (Ruth) California, Mark DeGroot, Burnsville, MN; sisters, Bernice Mullett, Volga, SD, and Amy Opland (Dale) of Dahlonega, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Kenny.
Funeral Services will be 1:30pm Saturday, November 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 401 S. Spring Avenue. The family will be present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00pm Friday at the church.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019