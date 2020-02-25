Resources
Dell Rapids - Dennis "Denny" Drew, 78, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. His Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the Lutheran Church of Dell Rapids. Visitation with the family present will be two hours prior to the start of the service.

Denny is survived by his wife of 41years, Carolyn of Dell Rapids; his daughters, Jodi Winslow of Minneapolis, MN, Renee Cramer (Aaron Harpold) of Des Moines, IA and Tami Drew (Lenny Stahl) of Dell Rapids; his seven grandchildren; his brother, Dale (Cindy) Drew of Sioux Falls and his sister, Judy Stratman of Valley Springs. He was preceded in death by his son, Todd.

Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
