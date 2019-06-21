Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
For more information about
Dennis Gallop
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Service
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
1:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Gallop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Gallop


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Gallop Obituary
Dennis Gallop

Jasper, MN - Dennis G. Gallop was born on February 1, 1947 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was raised in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1965. Following graduation, he entered into the United States Navy and honorably served his country from 1964 to 1966. He returned home to Sioux Falls after his service and began his life long career as an over the road truck driver. He married Rhonda Kae Theel in 1995 and the couple made their home in Jasper, Minnesota. On June 14, 2019, Dennis passed away at the couple's home in Jasper at the age of 72.

Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, Sunday, June 23, 2019 from noon-2:00 p.m. with military honors at 1:30 p.m.

www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now