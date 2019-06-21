|
Dennis Gallop
Jasper, MN - Dennis G. Gallop was born on February 1, 1947 in Sioux Falls, SD. He was raised in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School in 1965. Following graduation, he entered into the United States Navy and honorably served his country from 1964 to 1966. He returned home to Sioux Falls after his service and began his life long career as an over the road truck driver. He married Rhonda Kae Theel in 1995 and the couple made their home in Jasper, Minnesota. On June 14, 2019, Dennis passed away at the couple's home in Jasper at the age of 72.
Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home, Sioux Falls, Sunday, June 23, 2019 from noon-2:00 p.m. with military honors at 1:30 p.m.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 21, 2019