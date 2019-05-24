Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Eastside Baptist Church
6101 E. 49th Street
Sioux Falls, SD
Dennis Heiser Obituary
Dennis Heiser

Sioux Falls - Dennis Gene Heiser, 76, died peacefully at Avera McKennan Hospital Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 28, 1942, at Sanford Hospital to Howard and Elaine (Holling) Heiser.

He graduated from Washington High School in 1961 and South Dakota State University in 1968 with a degree in Printing Management. He worked in the printing field until his retirement in 2009.

He enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially with his dad, and brother, Keith. He was known for his dry sense of humor and kindness to all.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Joyce (Ermeling) Heiser; sister, Debra Smith, and several nieces and nephews.

Celebration of life service will be 10:30 am Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church, 6101 East 49th Street, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be Friday, May 24, noon to 9pm at Miller Funeral Home downtown location, 507 S. Main, Sioux Falls.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 24, 2019
