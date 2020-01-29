Resources
Garretson - Dennis Gene Hoven, age 82, of Garretson, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the St Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Garretson. Interment will be in the church cemetery. A rosary will be prayed at 4:30 PM Friday at the church, with a Christian Wake Service beginning at 5:00 PM, and visitation continuing from 5:30-7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Garretson Fire Department or the Garretson American Legion.

Dennis is survived by his wife of 58 years, Madelyn; children: Marcel (David) Boscaljon, Jan (Doug) Rinken, Brad (Suzette) Hoven, Mary (Steve) Larson, and Ann (David) Fogel; grandchildren: Chelsea (Tyler) Stills, Alyssa (Forrest) Howe, Nate (Anna) Boscaljon, Cole Boscaljon, Gretchen (Matthew) Bisson, Ben (Jen) Rinken, Jed Rinken, Ian (Sadie) Rinken, Ryan (Chris) Larson, Cody Larson, Addison Fogel, and Eli Fogel; great-grandchildren: Ava, Evelyn, and Beckham Stills; Savannah Howe; Owen and Aiden Bisson; Aubrey, Asher, Remi, and Hayes Rinken; Caleb Westerbur; and Luella and Paisley Larson; sisters: Pauline Ellefson, Shirley Johnson, and Janet Davis; sisters-in-law: Dian Hoven and Rita Fairfield; and a brother-in-law, Perry Ellefson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Hilda; brothers: Robert and Howard; and sisters: LaVonne Howorth, Darlene Grocott, and Helen Ellefson.

Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
