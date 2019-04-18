Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - Dennis James Hurley, 60, passed away on April 16, 2019. Memorial services will be 2 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. A memorial visitation will be from 5-7 PM on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the family.

Dennis is survived by his daughters, Emily "Emmy" Moon and Jenna "Jig" Hurley of Bronson, MI; his son, Tim Scott Hurley of Marianna, FL; his five grandkids, Jada, Joseph, Liam, Kolton and Katlynn; his siblings, Chuck (Tessa) of San Diego, CA ,Tish Sorensen, Rich (Jan), Greg (Robin), all of Sioux Falls, SD and Tim (Julie) of Omaha, NE. Also, many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was proceeded in death by his Mother, Father and his brother, Tom. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 18, 2019
