Dennis Kleinvachter
Sioux Falls formerly of Brandon - Dennis A. Kleinvachter, 85, of Sioux Falls, SD, formerly of Brandon, SD, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at Touchmark At All Saints. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, June 13 at Risen Savior Catholic Church in Brandon. Visitation without family present will be 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Friday, June 12th at George Boom Funeral Chapel in Brandon. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Kimberly Dolan and her husband, David, Rapid City, SD, Thomas Kleinvachter and his wife, Shelly, Humboldt, SD, Kelly Kleinvachter, Falls Church, VA, Julie Glauvitz-Ashby and her husband, John, Colorado Springs, CO; siblings, Arlette, Carol, Ivadell and husband Don, Beverly and husband David, Susan, Ronald and wife Diane; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patricia; sister, Lucille; and two brothers, Robert and James.
Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.