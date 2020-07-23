Dennis MacRunnels
Sioux Falls - Dennis B. MacRunnels, 74, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. His Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Dennis is survived by his sisters, Sandra (Skip) Sherman, and Glenda (Ace) Wipf of Sioux Falls, his honorary children, Heather formerly Wassom, Peacock, and Tyler Wassom of Sioux Falls, several nieces and nephews and many cousins.