Dennis MacRunnels
Dennis MacRunnels

Sioux Falls - Dennis B. MacRunnels, 74, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020. His Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM Monday, July 27, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, with visitation beginning at 10:00 AM. Dennis is survived by his sisters, Sandra (Skip) Sherman, and Glenda (Ace) Wipf of Sioux Falls, his honorary children, Heather formerly Wassom, Peacock, and Tyler Wassom of Sioux Falls, several nieces and nephews and many cousins.






Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
July 23, 2020
I worked at Perkins across from the Western Mall many years ago, Dennis would come in there to eat and always had a smile on his face , always was very polite and respectful!!! He was a delight to serve!!! Sorry to hear of his passing!!!
Darcy Burnham
Acquaintance
