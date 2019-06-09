Services
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Dennis Mriden
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD
Dennis Mriden Obituary
Dennis Mriden

Sioux Falls, SD - Dennis A. Mriden passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House. He was born to Lloyd "Turk" and Margaret Mriden on June 14, 1942.

He was one of eight children in the Mriden home. After attending Franklin Grade School he then attended Whittier Junior High and graduated from Washington High School in 1960. He was an accomplished basketball player under Arnie Bauer. After high school he went into the construction industry becoming a bricklayer. He was always very proud of his projects and was very artistic in his masonry.

Dennis is survived by his wife Linda; daughters, Christine Dobbins, Beth (Michael) Ormseth, Katie (Mike) Fleming, and son Sam (Tammy Hutsell) Mriden; sisters, Nancy Smart, Colleen Loman, Janice (Bill) Hanson and Lorna (Tom) Duncan. Dennis had 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Lloyd Mriden; brother Dick Mriden, sisters Valorie Fuchs and Diane Kelley, and grandson Craig Austin Reitzel.

The family would like to thank the wonderful and kind doctors who have been with Dennis these past few months.

A open house visitation will take place with family present on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home from 3:00-5:00 p.m. The family is gathering earlier that day for a private burial.
Published in The Argus Leader from June 9 to June 12, 2019
