Dennis Noding
Sioux Falls, SD - Dennis Dean Noding, 70, passed away surrounded by friends on September 5, 2020. Services will take place at later date.
He attended the Des Moines River Township country school in Murray County Minnesota, and graduated from Slayton Minnesota High School and Mankato State University.
Dennis is survived and missed by brothers, Stephen (Lake Preston, SD), Mark (Gayville, SD), niece Jessica (Anthony) Conrad of Dovray, MN, nephew Peter (Chelsie), grandnephew Charles, and grandniece Emma all of Westbrook, MN. www.heritagesfsd.com