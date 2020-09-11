1/1
Dennis Noding
1950 - 2020
Dennis Noding

Sioux Falls, SD - Dennis Dean Noding, 70, passed away surrounded by friends on September 5, 2020. Services will take place at later date.

He attended the Des Moines River Township country school in Murray County Minnesota, and graduated from Slayton Minnesota High School and Mankato State University.

Dennis is survived and missed by brothers, Stephen (Lake Preston, SD), Mark (Gayville, SD), niece Jessica (Anthony) Conrad of Dovray, MN, nephew Peter (Chelsie), grandnephew Charles, and grandniece Emma all of Westbrook, MN.

www.heritagesfsd.com




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
September 9, 2020
It was such a pleasure to have worked with Dennis. His insightfulness on life was always appreciated. Thoughts and prayers are with his family.
Ken Horter
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Dennis was such a wonderful guy with his ever ready smile and sense of humor. I will miss the hugs I always received when we got together! Heaven has gained a wonderful angel! He will be greatly missed. Thoughts and prayers of peace and comfort go out to his family.
Kathy Lambert
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dennis was a kind and warm hearted man who touched the hearts of many. His smile and laughter will be truly missed. Comforting prayers to his family.
Mary Eide
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dennis was one of the most kind, caring and helpful person. He had a heart of gold, always had something light hearted to say that made you smile and laugh. This world lost a great man and heaven gained an angel. Dennis, you will be missed!
Carol Green
Friend
September 9, 2020
Dennis was such a kind, thoughtful man with a wonderful sense of humor. It was a privilege to have been able to work with him.
Glenna Krebs
Coworker
September 9, 2020
Dennis will be missed by so many. Julie and I loved him very much and loved having him as a part of our family.
diana arnold
Friend
