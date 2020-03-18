|
|
Dennis Oakland
Sioux Falls - Dennis R. Oakland, age 79 of Sioux Falls passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Edgewood Prairie Crossing in Sioux Falls surrounded by his beloved family. Funeral Arrangements are pending.
Grateful for sharing his life are two daughters: Lori (Allen) Hout, Brandon, SD and Paula (Ly) Lo, Badger, IA: eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Galyn (Nancy) Oakland of Canton, SD, Marlys (Larry) Peter of Boone, IA, Warren (Karen) Oakland of Sioux Falls, SD, Lyle (Sandy) Oakland of Sioux Falls, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Opal (Davis) Oakland; brother, Larry Oakland; his wife, Phyllis (Albers) Oakland who died on January 12, 2017.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020