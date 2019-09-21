Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
1941 - 2019
Dennis Pease Obituary
Dennis Pease

Sioux Falls - Dennis Pease died peacefully September 19, 2019, at Palisade Healthcare Center in Garretson, SD., where he had been a long time resident.

Dennis Charles Pease was born April 9, 1941, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Clark and Vivian (Skyberg) Pease. He attended Washington Senior High School. Dennis worked occasionally at short-term janitor and laborer employment but, due to a developmental disability, did not have a full time career.

Dennis was diagnosed at an early age with schizophrenia, and never married. Dennis was a highly intelligent man who loved learning about the climate and geography of the world's nations. He was very clever at making anagrams of the names of people and things. Dennis was friendly and talkative and was known at Palisade Healthcare as their "greeter", from his habit of chatting with people who entered the facility. He was helpful and caring toward the other residents and would help with the weekly bingo games.

Grateful for having shared his life is his brother, John Pease, of Rock Valley, IA. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Buccholtz.

John is requesting that memorials be made to the National Alliance for the Mentally Ill, nami.org.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., and a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23, at Miller Funeral Home. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 21, 2019
