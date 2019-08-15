Services
ZNIEWSKI FUNERAL HOME- BENSON
505 13th St. N
Benson, MN 56215
320-842-8811
Dennis Plucker
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Zniewski Funeral Home Chapel
505 13th St. N
Benson, MN
Interment
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Chancellor Reform Church Cemetery
Chancellor, SD
Dennis Roger Plucker Sr.


1938 - 2019
Dennis Roger Plucker Sr. Obituary
Dennis Roger Plucker, Sr.

Murdock, MN - FEBRUARY 7, 1938 - JULY 27, 2019

Dennis Roger Plucker, Sr., 81, of rural Murdock, Minn., died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. Visitation and a time of sharing will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Zniewski Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chancellor Reform Church Cemetery, Chancellor; SD. Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home. www.zniewskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
