Dennis Roger Plucker, Sr.
Murdock, MN - FEBRUARY 7, 1938 - JULY 27, 2019
Dennis Roger Plucker, Sr., 81, of rural Murdock, Minn., died Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home. Visitation and a time of sharing will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Zniewski Funeral Home Chapel in Benson. Interment will be at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chancellor Reform Church Cemetery, Chancellor; SD. Arrangements are with Zniewski Funeral Home. www.zniewskifuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019