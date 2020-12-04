Dennis "Denny" Sauers
Larchwood - Dennis "Denny" Sauers, age 72 of Larchwood, Iowa died Thursday, Dec 3, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.
Family and friends will gather at 9:30 AM, Wednesday, Dec.9th at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, IA and proceed to the Larchwood Cemetery for the graveside service.
Public visitation will be Tuesday, Dec.8th from 4-7PM at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, IA. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the Sauers family will not be present.
Denny is survived by his wife, Diane Sauers of Larchwood, IA; 3 sons, Ron (Traci) Sauers of Larchwood, IA, Ryan (Becky) Sauers of Rockford, MN and Nick Sauers of Atlanta, GA; 4 grandchildren, Aubrey, Matt, Zach and Kylee; 5 great-grandchildren; 3 siblings, Don (Elaine) Sauers of Larchwood, IA, Betty (Jerry) Miller of Buffalo, SD and Bill (Cheryle) Sauers of Canton, SD.
For a complete obituary and online registry please visit www.jurrensfuneralhome.com