|
|
Dennis Steffen
Sioux Falls - Dennis Steffen, longtime employee with John Morrell and Company, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls. Dennis was 86.
Dennis Dale Steffen was born on February 21, 1933 to August and Neva (Harrington) Steffen in Sioux Falls. He was raised on a farm outside of Sioux Falls, graduating from Washington High School in 1951. Following graduation, Dennis began working for John Morrell before enlisting in the US Air Force in 1953 to 1957.
On December 26, 1958 Dennis was united in marriage to Karen Heiser at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The couple resided in Brandon, SD and became loving parents to their two children, Julie and Devin.
Dennis was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He worked for John Morrell and Company for nearly 33 years and then for the Stock Yard for 12 years until his retirement.
Family, cars and airplanes were Dennis' greatest passions. He enjoyed racing cars at Huset's Speedway in Brandon, SD and watching NASCAR. He was a handyman, always fixing things himself including building his own home. Ultimately, Dennis loved spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Karen; daughter, Julie Larson; son, Devin Dale Steffen; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, August and Neva; and brother, August "Dick" Steffen.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 am Friday, March 15, 2019 with a visitation beginning at 9:30 am at Miller Funeral Home - downtown, 507 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Sioux Falls, SD.
www.MillerFH.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 13, 2019