Dennis W. Schrader
Sioux Falls - Dennis W. Schrader, 77, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home, with family present, after hard-fought, lengthy battles with COPD, lung cancer, and heart disease.
Memorial Services will begin at 6pm, Monday, August 5, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. Visitation with family will be 4 to 6pm with Full Military Honors at 5:45pm, prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date, at the new State Veterans Cemetery.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters, Amy (Tim) Donelan, Sioux Falls, Jill (Terry) Mutziger, Arlington, SD, and Jennifer (David) Olson, Sioux Falls; mother, Helen Schrader; three sisters, nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Full obit and online condolences at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019