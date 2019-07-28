Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:45 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
Resources
Dennis W. Schrader

Dennis W. Schrader Obituary
Dennis W. Schrader

Sioux Falls - Dennis W. Schrader, 77, of Sioux Falls, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at home, with family present, after hard-fought, lengthy battles with COPD, lung cancer, and heart disease.

Memorial Services will begin at 6pm, Monday, August 5, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home. Visitation with family will be 4 to 6pm with Full Military Honors at 5:45pm, prior to the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date, at the new State Veterans Cemetery.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Pat; daughters, Amy (Tim) Donelan, Sioux Falls, Jill (Terry) Mutziger, Arlington, SD, and Jennifer (David) Olson, Sioux Falls; mother, Helen Schrader; three sisters, nine grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Full obit and online condolences at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019
