Dennis Wayne Nygaard
Missoula, MT - Dennis Wayne Nygaard, 78, of Missoula Montana, died Thursday November 12, 2020 in his home, from an extended illness. While no services will be held at this time, a celebration of his life will be planned for the spring of 2021.
Dennis was born October 27, 1942 in Viborg, SD, to Chris and Laura (Hansen) Nygaard. He graduated from Hurley High School in 1961.
He married Patsy Viergets, Oct. 27, 1966, their marriage was blessed with two children, Mike and Michele.
He married Alberta Korcz, July 2, 1992 in Coeur d'Alene, Id.
Dennis worked in the Oil Industry in Wyoming and Colorado and then moved to Montana and worked highway construction until he retired. He loved the Denver Broncos, farewell "Bronco Denny".
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Alberta, Missoula, Mt.; son Michael C Nygaard (Tascha Henderson) Florence, Montana; daughter Michele Nygaard, Rapid City, SD; Step Daughter Lisa Gappa (John) Lake Wylie, SC; Grandsons Jake Nygaard and Erik Nygaard (Isabel) Missoula, step grandson Joey Gappa, Crystal Lake, Il; brothers Duane Nygaard (Rosa) Missoula, Dale Nygaard (Marilyn) Sioux Falls, SD, sister Darlene Williamson (David) Viborg, SD and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepson Brian Gross.
