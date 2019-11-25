|
Dennis (Denny) Zoellner
Sioux Falls - Dennis (Denny) Charles Zoellner passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 24, 2019 at the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage in Sioux Falls surrounded by his family.
Denny was born March 18, 1943 to Charles and Cecelia Zoellner in Luverne, MN. Denny attended Magnolia School and graduated in 1961. Immediately following graduation, he moved to Sioux Falls and started working for Thermo King where he worked for over 50 years.
Denny started his Thermo King career as a shop employee, becoming a diesel mechanic, and when Ken Tschetter bought Thermo King in 1973, Denny became sales manager and eventually, the general manager.
Denny loved fishing with his friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He also enjoyed many days in the fall pheasant, duck and goose hunting. Lucky to spend time afield with him were again many friends, but mostly his grandsons! When he wasn't hunting or fishing, Denny could be found bowling or on the golf course with "The Amigos."
He was blessed to have shared his life with his 3 children from his marriage to Patricia (Pat) Dede of Sioux Falls, Scott (Conni) Zoellner of San Diego, CA, Shelley Hofer of Sioux Falls, SD and Steve Zoellner of Sioux Falls, SD. Denny was blessed with 7 grandchildren, Karissa, Haley, Steven, Jordan, Alexis, Cooper and Kyle; and 1 great grandchild, Kashton Zoellner (Steven).
He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Diane (James) Zoellner and 11 nieces and nephews!
Denny was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James and great grandson, Zaiden Lane Zoellner.
Denny requested a private family service. Memorials may be directed to the Sioux Falls Humane Society and the .
Denny shared a special bond with his most loyal companion, Lucky.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of Sanford hospital and the Sanford Centennial Hospice Cottage for taking amazing care of Denny and keeping him comfortable in his final days.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019