Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Larchwood, IA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Larchwood, IA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanford Pentagon
2210 W Pentagon Pl
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Deputy Stephanie Schreurs

Deputy Stephanie Schreurs Obituary
Deputy Stephanie Schreurs

Larchwood, IA - Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, age 60, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 19 at the Sanford Pentagon (2210 W Pentagon Pl, Sioux Falls, SD). Visitation, with family present, will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Larchwood, IA. A scripture service will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Stephanie Schreurs at any Security Savings Bank location. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 15, 2019
