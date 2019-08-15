|
Deputy Stephanie Schreurs
Larchwood, IA - Deputy Stephanie Schreurs, age 60, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in Sioux Falls, SD due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 19 at the Sanford Pentagon (2210 W Pentagon Pl, Sioux Falls, SD). Visitation, with family present, will be Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church in Larchwood, IA. A scripture service will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in honor of Deputy Stephanie Schreurs at any Security Savings Bank location. www.andersonandsonsfh.com
