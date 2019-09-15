Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Oak Hills Baptist Church
6201 S Lyncrest Ave
View Map
Derrick Duncan Obituary
Derrick Duncan

Sioux Falls - Derrick responded to the invitation of eternal life on Wednesday, September 11th at 1:36 am. He leaves to mourn his parents, Dr. Robin and Minister Linda Duncan; brothers, Isaac Duncan, Nicholas (Christine) Duncan and Joshua Duncan, also, his brothers, Eric Paige, Antron Paige both of Des Moines, IA and Kenya Paige of Monroe, LA; sisters, Chantelle Duncan and Elnora (Manny) Gutierrez. We would be remiss if we didn't include his 19 nieces and nephews, which he loved dearly. He leaves host of aunts, uncles and cousins; maternal grandmother, Willie Mae Head of West Des Moines, IA and paternal grandfather, E.W. Duncan Jr., and step grandmother, Jackie Bruce of Des Moines, IA; his two greatest friends and roommates, Anthony (Tony) Tigges and Carey (Dewey) Duvall; a very special friend, Jenifer Lea, along with a myriad of friends and acquaintances. Derrick was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, F.G. Head and maternal grandmother Dr. Mary E. Duncan-Wickham.

Funeral service 11:00 am Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Oak Hills Baptist Church, 6201 S Lyncrest Ave, with interment to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, September 16, 2019 at Miller Funeral Home - Downtown, 507 S Main Ave., Sioux Falls.

For complete obituary and online condolence registry please visit www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 15, 2019
