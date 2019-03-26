|
|
Derrick Olson
Lennox - Derrick Olson, 25, died unexpectedly, Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019, from an apparent medical condition at his Lennox home. He was born in 1993 and grew in Lennox graduating from Lennox High in 2011 and graduated from DSU, Madison in 2018. He was employed at Cellular Only in Sioux Falls. Survivors: parents, David and Kristi Olson, Lennox, sisters: Lindsay (Jacob) Plett, Turlock, CA and Stacy (Chad) Bridgman, Yankton, girlfriend, Christine Morgan, Mellette, SD and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at First English Lutheran Church, Lennox. Visitation, also at First English Lutheran, with the family present will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. Dindot-Klusmann Funeral Home, Lennox is assisting the family. dindotklusmann.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 26, 2019