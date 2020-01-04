|
Deserae Honkamp
Sioux Falls - Deserae Honkamp, 35, of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ava's House after a lengthy battle with Melanoma.
Grateful for having shared her life are her sons Donte and Dustin Honkamp, Sioux Falls, SD; parents Jim and Monica Honkamp, Sioux Falls, SD; brother Dustin Honkamp, Brookings, SD; sister Veronica "Ronnie" Honkamp (Damian), Sioux Falls, SD; aunts Barb Embertson and her husband Randy, Sioux Falls, SD, Pam Nelson, Sioux Falls, SD, Donna Jorgensen and her husband Jerry, Anoka, MN; nieces Ayla and Adyth; nephew James; and many other relatives and friends.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 South Main Avenue. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church, 5509 West 41st Street.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020