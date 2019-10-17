Services
Houseman Family Funeral Home - Clear Lake
505 3rd Street West
Clear Lake, SD 57226
605-874-2291
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
Clear Lake, SD
Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:15 PM
Hills of Rest Cemetery
Sioux Falls, SD
Deve Giessinger

Deve Giessinger Obituary
Deve Giessinger

Clear Lake - Deve Giessinger, age 97, of Clear Lake, SD passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society-Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 10:30AM on Tuesday, October 22nd at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:15PM at the Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Houseman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
