|
|
Deve Giessinger
Clear Lake - Deve Giessinger, age 97, of Clear Lake, SD passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society-Luther Manor in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 10:30AM on Tuesday, October 22nd at the United Methodist Church in Clear Lake. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:15PM at the Hills of Rest Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD. Houseman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019