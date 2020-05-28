Diana Jean Graen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Jean Graen

Diana Jean Graen, 67, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Heber Springs. Diana, daughter of Donald and Donna (Buttemeier) Lewis, was born Friday, July 13, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was united in marriage with Donald James Graen on March 12, 1971. Donald entered the U.S. Air Force and they lived in Texas, Montana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Diana worked several jobs, but was primarily a wonderful wife and mother. She had many friends and enjoyed entertaining. Diana was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Brian Spratte of Rapid City, SD, Donovan Graen of Cabot, AR and Dawn (Mike) Sterling of Romance, AR; 3 grandchildren, Shawn (Megan) Scheeler of Van Buren, AR, Danielle (Caleb) Shock of Romance, AR and Jonathan Shadell of Romance, AR; 4 step-grandchildren, Megan and Ian Sterling of Windsor Mill, MD, Andrew Williams of Denver, CO and Tera (Justin) McCleney of Beebe, AR; 2 great-grandchildren, Katherine Mae and Ellis Shock of Romance, AR; 3 sisters, Deborah (Steve) Anderson of Tea, SD, Dedra Leuthe of Morganton, GA, Denise Lewis of Heber Springs, AR and a host of other loving relatives and friends who will miss her greatly.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home, 501-843-5816. Please sign our online guestbook for the Graen family at www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved