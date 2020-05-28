Diana Jean Graen
Diana Jean Graen, 67, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 25, 2020 in Heber Springs. Diana, daughter of Donald and Donna (Buttemeier) Lewis, was born Friday, July 13, 1952 in Sioux Falls, SD. She was united in marriage with Donald James Graen on March 12, 1971. Donald entered the U.S. Air Force and they lived in Texas, Montana, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Diana worked several jobs, but was primarily a wonderful wife and mother. She had many friends and enjoyed entertaining. Diana was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her 3 children, Brian Spratte of Rapid City, SD, Donovan Graen of Cabot, AR and Dawn (Mike) Sterling of Romance, AR; 3 grandchildren, Shawn (Megan) Scheeler of Van Buren, AR, Danielle (Caleb) Shock of Romance, AR and Jonathan Shadell of Romance, AR; 4 step-grandchildren, Megan and Ian Sterling of Windsor Mill, MD, Andrew Williams of Denver, CO and Tera (Justin) McCleney of Beebe, AR; 2 great-grandchildren, Katherine Mae and Ellis Shock of Romance, AR; 3 sisters, Deborah (Steve) Anderson of Tea, SD, Dedra Leuthe of Morganton, GA, Denise Lewis of Heber Springs, AR and a host of other loving relatives and friends who will miss her greatly.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Moore's Cabot Funeral Home.
Published in Argus Leader from May 28 to May 29, 2020.