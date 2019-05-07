|
|
Diana "Dee" Julson Meyer
Sioux Falls - Diana Meyer, 83, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Bethany Nursing Home in Brandon, SD.
Diana Lou "Dee" Julson was born November 13, 1935 in Sioux Falls, SD. She moved with family to Flandreau in 1944 where she received her education, graduating from Flandreau High School in 1954. Following high school, she attended college at SDSU in Brookings, SD.
On June 24, 1956, she married Ted Meyer at Flandreau, SD. She moved to Pipestone MN where she began working at the bank in Pipestone. In 1960, Dee and Ted moved to Sioux Falls where she went to work for Northwestern Bank which later became Wells-Fargo Bank. After 35 years of service, she retired from Wells Fargo Bank.
She is preceded in death by her husband Ted A. Meyer; her parents LeRoy and Gladys Julson and her brother Robert Julson.
Dee is survived by her sister, Cheryl Warne (Craig) of Gilbert, AZ; her 2 nieces, Christine Ries (Warne) also of Gilbert, AZ and Amy Julson (JJ Wylie) of Las Vegas, NV; 3 nephews Bret Warne of Gilbert, AZ, Charles (Maria) Warne of Sioux Falls, SD and Andrew (Hollis) Julson of Las Vegas, NV; 2 great nieces and 10 great nephews.
Dee enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and with her church group. She also enjoyed planting her flowers in the springtime.
Funeral services will begin 1:00 pm Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Main Avenue location. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 7, 2019