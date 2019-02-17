Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for Diana Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diana Miller

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Diana Miller Obituary
Diana Miller

Sioux Falls, SD - Diana Miller, 71, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD. Services will be held at a later date.

Survivors include 7 children, Kelly (Leo) Lyman, of Minnesota, Kim (friend, Warren) DeHaan, Independence, IA, Harvey (friend, Kelly) Miller Jr., Vinton, IA, Deanna Miller and Lloyd (Joyce) Miller, both of Sioux City, IA, Veronica Brown, Sioux Falls, Jo (Darian) Tietsort, Council Bluffs, IA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Barb (David) Dean, of Montana, Karen (Ronnie) Rahlf, Binford, ND, Val Schovanech, So. Sioux City, NE, Audrey Watts, of Louisiana, Cindy (Ed) Everson, Hannaford, ND; and a sister-in-law, Kathy (Willis) DenBoer, of Wisconsin.

Please direct memorial donations to Ava's House Hospice. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.