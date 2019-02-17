|
Diana Miller
Sioux Falls, SD - Diana Miller, 71, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls, SD. Services will be held at a later date.
Survivors include 7 children, Kelly (Leo) Lyman, of Minnesota, Kim (friend, Warren) DeHaan, Independence, IA, Harvey (friend, Kelly) Miller Jr., Vinton, IA, Deanna Miller and Lloyd (Joyce) Miller, both of Sioux City, IA, Veronica Brown, Sioux Falls, Jo (Darian) Tietsort, Council Bluffs, IA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; 5 sisters, Barb (David) Dean, of Montana, Karen (Ronnie) Rahlf, Binford, ND, Val Schovanech, So. Sioux City, NE, Audrey Watts, of Louisiana, Cindy (Ed) Everson, Hannaford, ND; and a sister-in-law, Kathy (Willis) DenBoer, of Wisconsin.
Please direct memorial donations to Ava's House Hospice. Obit and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 17, 2019