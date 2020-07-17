Diana SageCanton, SD - Diana Irene Sage, 78, passed away August 28, 2019 in El Paso, TX.Diana was born in Canton S.D to Kenneth and Elna Dann on May 20, 1941. She went to high school in Canton S.D. and graduated in 1958. She went on to receive a Teaching Degree from South Dakota State. Diana married James Sage in 1967 in Las Vegas, NV. She was a teacher for 31 years in which the last 27 years were at Eastwood Heights Elementary in El Paso, TX as a second-grade teacher. She enjoyed reading and spending time with longtime friends and family.Diana is preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Elna and sister Joan K Wegener.Diana is survived by her husband of 54 years James Sage; her children Gregory Sage and Laura Sage; brother George Dann, SD; and sister, Vicki Burrell, KS.She will be laid to rest in Romsdal Lutheran Cemetery, rural Hudson on Friday, July 24 at 10:00 a.m. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.