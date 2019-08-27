Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Prayer Service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Sioux Falls - Diane Beesley, 60, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Hospital. Memorial Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 pm until 7:30 p.m., Thursday, August 29, 2019, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Military Honors followed by a Memorial Service will begin at 7:30 p.m., Thursday August 29. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the . The family wants to thank the VA staff for their care of Diane. Additional obituary and online guestbook at www.georgeboom.com

Survivors include her husband, James "Sarge" Hargadon of Sioux Falls; and brothers, Chad Beesley of Sioux Falls, Craig (Lanine) Beesley of Denver, CO, and Chris (Sue) Beesley of Custer, SD.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 27, 2019
