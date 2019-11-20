|
Diane Cogley
Sioux Falls - Diane Cogley passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at the Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Diane was born August 24, 1948, in Rockham, South Dakota to Robert and Verna (Jackson) Hoffman. She was the oldest of three daughters. Her childhood was spent on the family farm. She loved helping her dad with chores and also loved being a bossy older sister to her sisters, Jeannette and Bobbie.
Diane attended Dakota Wesleyan University, graduating in 1970 with a degree in Social Work. She later earned her Master's degree from the University of Iowa.
She married Lynn Eining in 1969. They had one daughter, Kibbi.
After her first marriage ended, Diane married John Cogley on September 27, 1975. The couple was married at Holy Family Catholic Church and made Mitchell, South Dakota their home for the next three decades. They raised Kibbi and had three additional children, Bob, Tom and Beth.
Diane loved her family and was the number one sports fan for the Mitchell Kernels and Dakota Wesleyan University Tigers.
Diane had a special gift for connecting with and guiding young people. Some of Diane's most enjoyable years were as a teacher and campus counselor at Dakota Wesleyan. She also maintained a successful private practice as a family therapist for many years.
After over three decades in Mitchell, Diane and John moved to Sioux Falls to be closer to their grandchildren. In addition to her grandmother duties, Diane continued to work in the mental health field as the clinical director at Southeastern Behavioral Health.
One of Diane's passions was giving back. She was a mentor to hundreds of young people over the years and in particular she assisted with licensing supervision for countless young social workers. In 2017 Diane was awarded a lifetime achievement award by the South Dakota Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.
Grateful for having shared in Diane's life are her children, Kibbi (Lee) McCormick, Bob (Jenn) Cogley, Tom (Abby) Cogley, and Beth Cogley; her sisters, Jeanette (Paul) De Haan and Bobbi Hoffman; and her eleven beloved grandchildren, Mason McCormick, Jackson McCormick, Josie Cogley, Braxton Cogley, Braden Cogley, Joe Cogley, Grace Cogley, Felicity Cogley, Gabe Cogley, James Cogley and John Cogley.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, John.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 4:00 pm on Sunday, November 24, 2019 with a funeral service beginning at 4:00 pm at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Inurnment 11:00 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019