Diane (Heitkamp) Ermler
Sioux Falls, SD - Diane Ermler passed away on March 5, 2019. She was born December 5, 1944 in Adrian, Minnesota to Tom and Alvina (Klein) Heitkamp. She grew up in Adrian, MN and graduated from St. Adrian High School in 1962.
Diane worked as a bookkeeper at the Rock County Bank and also as a meal site manager for the elderly in Luverne, MN. She worked in the Narey & Chozen law office in Spirit Lake, IA. She enjoyed her volunteer work at the South Dakota State Children's Organization in Sioux Falls and was also a committee member at Dow Rummel Village.
Preceding her in death were her parents; three brothers; two sister-in-laws; two brother-in-laws; and one nephew.
Grateful for sharing in her life include daughter, Sandy Gonzales of Houston, TX; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Rhonda Ermler of Carlisle, IA; along with her four grandchildren, Kirbie Gonzales, Houston, TX, Jessica Ermler, Lawrence, KS Mallory Bolenbaugh (Ryan), Iowa City, IA and Joey Ermler, Carlisle, IA; her two sisters, Doreen Friedman of Sioux Falls, SD and Donna Mae Henriksen of Litchfield, MN; and her many nieces and nephews.
The service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Dow Rummel Village Chapel, 1321 W. Dow Rummel St., Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. and funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. An invitation is extended to join the family for lunch and fellowship immediately after the service.
Committal services will be held at St. Michael Cemetery immediately following the luncheon. Diane's family thanks you for your prayers, support and presence.
In lieu of flowers, the family will direct memorials to charities that were dear to Diane.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 10, 2019