Diane Gray
Egan - Diane Gray, 60, of Bloomfield, NE, passed away September 13, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Calvin Schager; her twin sister, Dena Vought; her brother Dale Mackey; and mother, Clara Mackey; along with her children, Aaron Gray, Ariel Gray, Berek Gray, Tara Gray; step-children, Channah Schager and Casey Henke; and grandchildren, Serenity, Korbin, Berek, Amelia, Lilleigh, Xeraya, Minerva, Frances; and close friends. Diane was a loving mother who left behind beautiful memories. She fought a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Diane was immensely proud of her children's accomplishments and was always there for them along the way. In her last days, she reminded her family that she will be seeing them a lot more than they will see her as she will be in heaven and with us in spirit. Diane never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be greatly missed.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019