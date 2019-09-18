Services
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Gray Obituary
Diane Gray

Egan - Diane Gray, 60, of Bloomfield, NE, passed away September 13, 2019 in her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband, Calvin Schager; her twin sister, Dena Vought; her brother Dale Mackey; and mother, Clara Mackey; along with her children, Aaron Gray, Ariel Gray, Berek Gray, Tara Gray; step-children, Channah Schager and Casey Henke; and grandchildren, Serenity, Korbin, Berek, Amelia, Lilleigh, Xeraya, Minerva, Frances; and close friends. Diane was a loving mother who left behind beautiful memories. She fought a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Diane was immensely proud of her children's accomplishments and was always there for them along the way. In her last days, she reminded her family that she will be seeing them a lot more than they will see her as she will be in heaven and with us in spirit. Diane never liked being the center of attention, and per her wishes, there will be no services. She will be greatly missed.

www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
Download Now