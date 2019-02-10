|
Diane Kessler
Fountain, CO - Diane Kessler, 57, Fountain, Colorado, died after a brave battle with metastatic breast cancer, at home on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, surrounded by family.
Diane Eileen (Neises) Kessler was born Dec. 12, 1961, the fifth daughter of eight girls, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Larry and Ila Mae Neises. She lived in Sioux Falls throughout her childhood, then moved to Rapid City. There, Diane met and later married the love of her life, Brian Kessler on Jan. 7, 1984. Together they had three children, Jennifer, Jonathan, and Joseph, and her husband pursued a military career. They traveled to various military bases in the U.S., until settling permanently in Fountain, Colorado, outside of Fort Carson Army Post. Diane enjoyed corresponding with family, NFL football, animals, and collecting Elvis memorabilia.
Left to cherish her memory are husband, Sgt. (Army Ret.) Brian Kessler, their children, Jennifer Kessler, Bristol, Conn.; Jonathan Kessler and Joseph Kessler, Fountain; Diane's father, Lawrence Neises; sisters Theresa Lafortune, Burlington, Iowa, Janet (David) Tuenge; Valerie (Gordy) Furney, Gloria (Brad) Graue, Mary Neises, Donna Neises, Linda (Alan) McQuade, all of Sioux Falls; and beautiful grandchildren, Nate, Vanessa and Harrison, all of Bristol, Conn; brother-in-law Timothy Kessler (Melinda) of Warren, Arkansas; sister-in-law Debra Kessler of Fountain; and sister-in-law Ellyn (Richard) Wuebben of Sioux Falls. A mass of intention will be held for Diane on March 9, 2019 in Colorado; and a graveside memorial service will be held this Summer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Diane was preceded in death by her mother, Ila Mae (Olson) Neises in 2009.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 10, 2019