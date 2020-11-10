Diane L. WesthoffSioux Falls - Diane Westhoff, 72, of Sioux Falls, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ava's House Hospice in Sioux Falls.Diane Lynn Gallipo was born June 3, 1948 to Merwin and Marvelyn (Crawford) Gallipo in Aberdeen, SD. Throughout her childhood, Diane lived in many areas of the country due to her father's military and US Marshall service. The family eventually settled in Salem, SD where Diane graduated from high school.Following graduation, Diane married Wayne Westhoff and after a brief time back in Aberdeen they relocated to Spencer, IA to work together at F&W Precast and raise their family. Following her time at F&W she joined Nelson Jeweler's before moving to Sioux Falls, SD where she worked at HSBC until she retired.Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Jahnel (Chuck) Lawdensky of Bolingbrook, IL, Jason, (Jill) Westhoff of Whitefish Bay, WI and Shondra (Patrick) Murphy of Urbandale, IA; her grandchildren, Lexi (Nick) Martinez, Chase, Samantha and Michelle Lawdensky, Josie & Jackson Westhoff, Hannah, Lilah, and Charlie Murphy; her great grandson Hudson, and two sisters, Patti Schaefer and Jamie (Greg) Risse, both of Sioux Falls, SD. Diane was preceded in death by her parents; Wayne and brother-in-law, Jim Schaefer.Due to the pandemic, private committal services will be held. A public celebration of her life may take place at a later date.