Diane Landon
Beresford - Diane Rae Landon, 86, passed away with family at her side on Wednesday, July 31st, 2019 at Bethesda Nursing Home in Beresford.
Service will be held on Monday, August 5th at Beresford United Church of Christ. Visitation with family present beginning at 9AM and a celebration of Diane's life at 10:30.
Diane is survived by her children Becky(Thom) Koehler, Scott (Sue) Landon, Shelly (Kent) Nelson and Jan (Kurtis) Oleson; 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. Her sisters-in-law AnnaBelle Landon, Fran Scroggs and Yula(Jim) Weber; brothers-in-law Donald Stuessi and Marvin Hass; and many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019