Diane Marie Johnson
Larchwood, IA - Diane Marie Johnson, 61, passed away on Feb. 22, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will be 10:30 AM on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Community Reformed Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Thursday at the church with her family present to greet friends from 5-7 PM. Memorials may be directed to Lyon County Hospice, the Granite Threshermen's Association, the Friends of Iowa Blood Run, Community Reformed Church On-Line Ministry or the memorial of your choice.
She is survived by her sister Deborah Peters, of Tucson, AZ, and brother Joe (Karen) Johnson, of Sioux Falls, SD. Relatives and dear friends who helped her so much in her final months. She leaves behind her dog Dusty, her close companion.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Calvin and Darlene Johnson and brother, Steve Johnson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020