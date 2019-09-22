|
Diane Marie Rogness
New Salem - Diane Marie Rogness, 64, New Salem, died unexpectedly on September 16, 2019.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019, at 1:00 PM at Benton Lutheran Church, Crooks, SD.
Diane was born March 20, 1955, in Sioux Falls, SD to Duane and Dorothy (Sandberg) Rogness. She graduated from Baltic High School in Baltic, SD. Diane studied textiles at South Dakota State University in Brookings. She then traveled the country selling textiles for 15 years. She met Brian Peterson in Denver, CO and they were married on July 1, 1980. Diane received her Master's in museum preservation from the University of Nebraska. Moving to Medora, ND in 1999, Diane worked at Chateau de Mores for 10 years and then oversaw museums across North Dakota. Diane enjoyed knitting and quilting, making many gifts for friends. She also liked to sew. Diane always loved to travel, especially to the Black Hills where she and Brian like to camp and to Upson, Wisconsin where Brian grew up.
Blessed to have shared in her life is her husband of 39 years, Brian Peterson, New Salem; her mother, Dorothy Rogness, Sioux Falls, SD; sisters, Susan (Arnie) Martens, Sioux Falls, SD and Carrie (Mark) Sibley, Rochester, MN; brother, David (Dixie) Rogness, Colton, SD; as well as many friends and former co-workers.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Duane.
Arrangements entrusted to Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan, ND.
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 22, 2019