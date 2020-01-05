|
Diane Rebnord
Sioux Falls - Diane R. Rebnord passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Ava's Hospice House in Sioux Falls. She was 80.
Diane Volsch was born on June 11, 1939 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Nevoy and Sylvia (Roth) Volsch. She attended Lincoln Elementary School and Cathedral High and Washington High School.
On July 14, 1955, Diane was united in marriage to Ronald Rebnord in Pipestone, MN. The couple were blessed with four children, Steven, Cathy, David and Sandy.
Diane enjoyed playing bingo, shopping, cross stitch and she would spend hours scrapbooking. She was the most honest, decent and efficient person and always tried to do the right thing. Diane was a wonderful caregiver to her mother, Ione.
Grateful for having shared her life are her children, Cathy Perryman of Tea, SD, David (Marilyn) Rebnord of Buffalo Grove, IL and Sandy Cummings of Brandon, SD; 9 grandchildren, Eric, Nicholas, Daniel, Jacob, Diane, Danielle, Dereck, Christina and Brenna; 8 great-grandchildren, Andrew, Matt, Austin, Chase, Dylan, William, Kennedy and Samantha; 3 great-great-grandchildren, Korbin, McKenna and Chaplin; sisters, Linda (Gale) Berven of Sioux Falls and Mary (Michael) Messerli of Gilbert, AZ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nevoy Volsch and Sylvia "Ione" McIlvenna; son, Steven Rebnord; and brothers, Monte, Brad, Brent, Vincent and Roger.
Funeral service 11:00 am Tuesday, January 7, 2020 with family present beginning at 9:00 am at Miller Funeral Home - Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street, Sioux Falls. Interment St. Michael Cemetery, Sioux Falls.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020